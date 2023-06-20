DEI Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $155.40 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00286107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013167 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

