Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 7,790 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.28 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,615 shares of company stock worth $30,496,733. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

