Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

