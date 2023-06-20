Dfpg Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,802,783 shares of company stock worth $208,653,640. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

