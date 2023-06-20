Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $3.97 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.