DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.73

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 2245968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DICE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and sold 162,960 shares valued at $5,893,009. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,514,000.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.