DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
NYSE:DNP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.84.
In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack acquired 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
