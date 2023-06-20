DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at DNP Select Income Fund

In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack acquired 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

