Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.01

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 51332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DFH. Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

See Also

