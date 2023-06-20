Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.7 %

DUOL traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 548,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -120.16 and a beta of 0.41. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $168.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $94,215.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,374 shares of company stock worth $14,046,580 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 79,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,545,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 6,890.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

