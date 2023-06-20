Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 40,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 2,654,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.