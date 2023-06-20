Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 40,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Asana Price Performance
NYSE ASAN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 2,654,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Asana
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.