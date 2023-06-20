EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. EAC has a market cap of $320,936.31 and approximately $24.77 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00287298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106979 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

