Eat Well Investment Group (OTCMKTS:EWGFF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EWGFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Eat Well Investment Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Eat Well Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Eat Well Investment Group Inc operates as a investment company. It engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The firm focus on investments related to intellectual property, product portfolio development, people, team capabilities, scale, operating success, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eat Well Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat Well Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.