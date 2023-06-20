Edgecoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $15.61 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

