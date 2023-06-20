Efforce (WOZX) Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Efforce has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $236,698.59 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efforce has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

