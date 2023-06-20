Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,300 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $14,765,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 144,480 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELBM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 13,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,502. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Electra Battery Materials ( NASDAQ:ELBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELBM. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

