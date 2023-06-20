Empiric Student Property’s (ESP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.80 ($1.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.22. The company has a market capitalization of £540.00 million, a P/E ratio of 895.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Empiric Student Property Cuts Dividend

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.