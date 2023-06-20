Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 514,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,206. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

