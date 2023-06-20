Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 55,182 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,426,454.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,919,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,375,253.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86.

On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 825,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,352. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

