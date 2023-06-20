Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $275.34 million and $9.39 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001229 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
