Entain (LON:ENT) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,805 ($23.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.31) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($23.32).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,237.50 ($15.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20,625.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,384.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,371.92.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.48), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($817,628.66). 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

