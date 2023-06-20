Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 14,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $2,140. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 621,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,270. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.