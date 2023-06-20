Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

FLRAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Essentra in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.77) to GBX 255 ($3.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

