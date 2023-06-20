Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $2.22 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $15.69 or 0.00056234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $93.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,896.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00285967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.00507127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.06 or 0.00390951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,562,483 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

