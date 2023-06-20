Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ETON opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

