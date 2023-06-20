Euler Trading Up 4% This Week (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Euler has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00005946 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $505,329.09 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

