Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 9,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 262,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,576. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.30 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

