First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 853.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

LOW stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.87. The company had a trading volume of 331,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.62.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

