First Affirmative Financial Network Has $356,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

ABT traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 652,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,724. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

