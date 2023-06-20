First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in First Solar were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

First Solar Stock Down 0.7 %

FSLR stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.74. 294,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.52 and its 200-day moving average is $185.23. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.