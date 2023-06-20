First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Stryker were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,246. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

