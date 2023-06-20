First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $228,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,752,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 533,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 469,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after buying an additional 444,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after buying an additional 434,015 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. 113,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

