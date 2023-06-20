First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 2,875 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Intel were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

INTC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. 13,351,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,523,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

