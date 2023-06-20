First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 406 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Prologis were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.31. The stock had a trading volume of 355,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,379. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

