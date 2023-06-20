First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 734 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 2.3% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 415,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.