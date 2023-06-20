First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 212,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 199,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

