First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.14

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.14 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 274136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00. Insiders bought 13,483 shares of company stock valued at $109,807 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
