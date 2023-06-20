First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.14

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.14 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 274136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -2.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00. Insiders bought 13,483 shares of company stock valued at $109,807 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.