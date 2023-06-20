First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.21. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
