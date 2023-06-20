FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Down 0.7%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.28. 8,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 4,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.
About FRMO
FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.
