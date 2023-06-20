FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $62,738.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,836.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $59,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,300 shares in the company, valued at $81,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $62,738.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,836.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,505 shares of company stock worth $286,371. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $190.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

