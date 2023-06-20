Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genasys by 15,270.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter worth $89,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

About Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative net margin of 41.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

