Gray Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.54. 103,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,780. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

