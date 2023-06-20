Gray Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.66. 1,389,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,169. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

