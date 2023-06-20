Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Soluna.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -434.15% -93.30% -59.53% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 64.62% 17.22% 3.68%

Volatility and Risk

Soluna has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.18 -$98.71 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.53 $65.56 million $2.22 7.27

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Soluna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

