Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 16,750 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 242,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,552. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $65.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.