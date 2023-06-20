Guggenheim Boosts Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $42.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TARS opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $496.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $167,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,091.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,079 shares of company stock worth $945,240 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
