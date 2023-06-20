Guggenheim Boosts Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $42.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $496.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $167,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,091.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,079 shares of company stock worth $945,240 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.