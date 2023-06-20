Hedera Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $14.76 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00031293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,290 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,290.01459 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04534803 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $13,860,739.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.