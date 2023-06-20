Hermez Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183,783.81 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00017633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $173.60 million and approximately $183,783.81 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018461 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.20 or 0.99974677 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.73786212 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,612.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

