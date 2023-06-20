Hermez Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $199,399.91 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $174.83 million and $199,399.91 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00017154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,933.56 or 1.00131810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.75166021 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $183,807.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.