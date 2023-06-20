HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $180,168.69 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,850.64 or 0.99936236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002441 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00390952 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $225,232.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

