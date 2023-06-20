HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $171,437.59 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,921.58 or 0.99987812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002345 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00390952 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $225,232.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

